This is One Big Pie, Like the Guy it’s Named After

The Shaq-a-Roni pizza features Papa John’s largest slice to date.

Papa John’s is launching the Shaq-a-Roni pizza in collaboration with board member and restaurant owner Shaquille O’Neal. Designed to deliver a bigger pizza experience, Papa John’s will donate $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni sold through Aug. 23 to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community, which supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.

Conceived by O’Neal himself, the Shaq-a-Roni is an extra-large pizza made with Papa John’s fresh, never-frozen six-ingredient dough, topped with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, then cut into Papa John’s largest slice size to date.

“It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza. By giving my new pie a try, one dollar will be donated to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and general community involvement,” said Shaquille O’Neal, a Papa John’s board member and franchise owner.