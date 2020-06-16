UK Company Debuts Instant Noodles at Whole Foods

Type to search

June 16, 2020
Mr Lee’s Pure Foods, a United Kingdom-based company that offers gourmet instant-noodles in a cup, has launched its products in the United States at Whole Foods Market.

Ready in three minutes, Mr Lee’s Noodles only require hot water to cook. The noodle recipes are available in four flavors, including coconut chicken curry, tai chi chicken, Hong Kong street-style beef and zen garden vegetable (vegan option). The company said its flavors are crafted from authentic recipes “created by the brand’s team of Asian innovators.”

U.S. manufacturing is set up in California. The company said its cooked beef and chicken meat is diced to mimic “homestyle” preparation. The air-dried rice noodles contain no palm oil, reduced saturated fats and no hydrogenated fats.

