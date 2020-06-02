US Foods Wants to Help Restaurants to ‘Reopen, Rebound and Thrive’

If you’re an independent restaurant owner wondering what it will take to get your business up and running after the coronavirus lockdown, you might want to check out what US Foods Holding Corp. is offering.

The Rosemont, Ill.-based foodservice distributor, which partners with about 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators nationwide, is giving away free reopening kits to qualifying independent restaurant owners to help support restaurant reopening efforts in communities across the U.S.

The reopening kits provide independent restaurant operators with must-have supplies such as masks and safety guidance posters as well as resource guides to navigate state and local COVID-19 reopening requirements and help create a safer environment for staff and customers alike, according to US Foods. The company noted that the initiative builds on the company’s ongoing commitment to providing foodservice operators with the expertise, resources and tools to help them successfully adapt their operations during COVID-19.

“Independent restaurants are an invaluable part of our local communities and we are committed to helping these businesses reopen, rebound and thrive,” said Andrew Iacobucci, chief merchandising officer for US Foods. “They have displayed a remarkable amount of resilience during COVID-19 and have helped all of us maintain a sense of normalcy by keeping our pizza nights possible, our favorite burgers ready for curbside pickup and our beloved comfort foods just a call or click away. As they begin to shift their operations to create adapted spaces where patrons can once again dine-in and gather, we believe the reopening kits will provide much-needed support to help them continue to run a successful business.”

To drive awareness among independent operators about the availability of the reopening kits, US Foods launched a national broadcast spot that honors these small business owners and celebrates their commitment to serving our communities.

Independent restaurant owners can visit usfoods.com/reopen to order a free reopening kit through June 19. The kits are available while supplies last and are designed for any qualifying independent restaurant operator in the United States.