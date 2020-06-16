Walgreens Steps up for Communities, Despite Looting and Vandalism

Several Walgreens stores in Chicago and Minneapolis-St.Paul were vandalized, looted and forced to close after rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

But the Deerfield, Ill-based drug store retailer said it has made significant progress in its efforts to reopen recently damaged stores in Chicago and Minneapolis to serve the needs of the local community. Currently, 100 of Walgreens’ 118 Chicago stores are open and operating with regular business hours. In Minneapolis-St. Paul, 107 of Walgreens 113 stores are open.

But that’s not all. Beginning last Sunday, Walgreens began offering a 20 percent in-store discount at previously closed stores in Chicago and Minneapolis-St. Paul as they reopened. The discount applies to regularly priced items and will be available for 30 days.

Additionally, customers who live in impacted communities based on zip codes will be able to access a one-time-use 10 percent discount toward regularly priced items online and also free shipping. Over the coming days, Walgreens will also increase inventory of essential grocery items, such as eggs, milk and bread.

“Our commitment to the communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do, and especially now, we’re taking every step possible to reopen stores quickly, and to help ensure customers and patients have access to the medications and other essentials they need,” said Walgreens President Alex Gourlay in a statement. “Walgreens has a long history of being there for communities during times of need, and these efforts wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated team members who’ve come together across the company and the U.S. to assist. Many of our communities are hurting right now and beyond our support for our customers and team members, we’re also focused on contributing to the healing so sorely needed nationwide.”

Walgreens said it has taken a number of steps to help meet the prescription needs of those whose nearest Walgreens store has been or remains temporarily closed. The retailer is also waiving delivery fees on eligible prescriptions as another way that patients can get their medications. In addition, pharmacists are contacting patients who require high-touch care, such as seniors and those with chronic or complex conditions, to provide individualized support and solutions for their medication and health care needs.

About 75 Walgreens locations across Chicago and 25 Walgreens locations across Minneapolis/St. Paul sustained some level of damage.