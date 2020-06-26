Walmart, Sam’s Club Have Handed Out Almost a Billion in Bonuses

The Walmart employee in the above photo is wearing a mask for safety, but you can still tell she’s smiling.

Actually, plenty of Walmart and Sam’s Club employees were smiling June 25 — from hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices to truck drivers to assistant managers in stores and clubs — after receiving another bonus in their pay. Assistant managers in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs received a $400 bonus, and other full-time employees received $300. Part-time hourly and temporary associates received $150.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a statement. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs — diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart and Sam’s Club shelled out $390 million for the bonuses “to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time,” the retailer said in a press release.

Walmart and Sam’s Club have committed more than $935 million in bonuses for associates so far this year.

The first cash bonus was made on April 2 to U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices. The cash bonuses amounted to $365 million. Walmart and Sam’s Club also issued a first-quarter bonus to employees on April 30 that added up to $180 million.

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country,” said Kathryn McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club, in a statement. “Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club said they will continue to look for ways to reward and recognize associates, while staying focused on their overall well-being and safety.

To learn more about what Walmart and Sam’s Club are doing to combat the pandemic, visit the company’s COVID-19 information hub.

Walmart and Sam’s Club employ about 1.5 million in the U.S.