Why George Costanza Would Love This … and Tell Jerry to Get off His Back

Sweatpants are the home office choice for clothing.

Remember the “Seinfeld” episode when Jerry reprimanded unemployed George for always swearing sweatpants?

“You know the message you’re sending out to the world with these sweatpants? You’re telling the world I give up. I can’t compete in normal society,” Jerry tells him.

Well, times have changed because of the coronavirus. People are competing — albeit while working at home — while wearing sweatpants. Sales of sweatpants and athletic apparel continue to rise (they were up more than 30% between March and May) because 60% of American workers who have been working from home say that they wear sweatpants while doing so, according to a study by Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), an Alexandria, Va.-based thought leader and consultant on issues impacting workplaces. The survey also found very few (6%) of teleworking Americans don business attire and that most dress according to whether they’ll be seen by others via video.

The survey asked a panel of 1,002 American workers about their attire during stay-at-home-orders. Of those working from home, it found:

• Three out of five (60%) Americans working from home during COVID-19 are wearing casual or athletic wear (such as sweatpants, hooded sweatshirts) as their usual daily working attire.

• 17% are wearing an office-appropriate top but casual pants as their usual daily working attire; notably, this rises to nearly half (49%) when taking a video call.

• 17% of Americans are wearing their pajamas as their usual remote work outfit, while a brave 7 percent stay in them during video calls. (Pajama sales were up nearly 150% between March and April, according to Adobe Analytics.)

• Just 6 percent said office-wear or business attire was their usual daily attire.

“With just 6% of teleworking Americans wearing business attire at home, and 17 percent working in our pajamas, it’s very clear comfort has beaten formality,” said Johnny C. Taylor Jr., SHRM President and CEO. “It also reaffirms something many of us may have suspected all along: That colleague in the nice jacket may very well be wearing sweatpants, too.”

As businesses reopen, Taylor has some advice. “Employers should review their dress policies, and reaffirm guidelines so executives, employees and managers alike can ensure pajamas remain worn at home — and not at work,” he said.