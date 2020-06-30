Why Maintenance Matters More Than Ever in the Food Industry

Sure, it might cost you thousands of dollars to shut your machines down for an hour from manufacturing product to perform maintenance. But that’s better than losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in downtime when equipment fails because it hasn’t been properly maintained.

Plus, there’s no better time than now to perform maintenance on your equipment to keep it running efficiently as you re-evaluate the safety of your plant operations in light of the coronavirus crisis.

In this free webinar, you’ll learn about the vital importance of reactive, preventative, predictive and reliability-centered maintenance as it pertains to your plant from Darry Cox, the product manager for after sales and service at Busch Vacuum Solutions. Cox will also talk about why maintenance is perhaps more important than ever during a time when social distancing is required because of the coronavirus threat.

The webinar, “Why Maintenance Matters in the Post-Pandemic Food Processing Industry,” is set for Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Sign up here.

Cox previously worked as a reliability engineer at Busch Vacuum Solutions and has worked in multiple industries where maintenance is a key focus, including food and beverage, and oil and gas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in process technology from The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.