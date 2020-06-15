With a Loss in Billions, Restaurant Industry Tries to Serve Its Purpose

Seventy-six percent of restaurants that remained open in some capacity during the pandemic have rehired some staff, according to a new survey from the National Restaurant Association (NRA), which includes responses from more than 3,800 operators.

The NRA, which fielded the survey from May 15-25, also found that 25 percent of restaurants that were and are still temporarily closed have rehired some staff and reopened or plan to reopen.

The NRA reported the restaurant industry has lost $120 billion in sales during the last three months due to the impact of coronavirus in the United States. State mandated stay-at-home policies and forced closures of restaurant dining rooms resulted in losses of $30 billion in March, $50 billion in April, and another $40 billion in May.

The NRA found that the restaurant industry, which experienced the most significant sales and job losses of any industry in the country in the first quarter of 2020, expects to lose $240 billion by the end of 2020.

The NRA learned that more than 8 million restaurant employees were unemployed at the height of the pandemic. While 84 percent of those operators surveyed said they received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, 78 percent said the funding would not be enough to keep all their employees on the payroll until sales are enough to cover labor costs in the weeks or months ahead.

Several operators said the ability to serve alcohol with off-premises orders has been helpful. Eighty-nine percent said they are offering the option with takeout and delivery orders and that those beverages represent 10 percent of off-premises sales.

The NRA said its past two surveys identified that 3 percent of restaurants have already closed permanently, but the full scope of closures won’t be known until government statistics are released several months from now. The NRA projects the final number will be in the tens of thousands.