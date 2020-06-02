Woody Harrelson, Other Celebrities Hook up with Plant-Based Seafood Company

What do Woody Harrelson, Shailene Woodley, Paris Hilton and Lance Bass all have in common?

For one, they’re all Hollywood celebrities.

For two, they’re all environmentalists.

For three, they’ve all invested in Gathered Foods, which describes itself as a chef-driven food company that develops 100 percent plant-based seafood alternatives.

New York-based Gathered Foods, founded by chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, makes the Good Catch brand — products the company says offer the taste, texture, nutrition and experience of seafood without harming the environment. The company’s anchor product, Good Catch Plant Based Fish-Free Tuna, is available in three varieties, including Naked in Water, Mediterranean and Oil & Herbs. More new products are due this year.

According to Gathered Foods, the plant-based food trend is gaining ground, with the category reaching a value of $4.5 billion and retail sales of plant-based foods growing by 11 percent in 2019 versus 2 percent for the overall retail food market.

“I’ve been living a vegan lifestyle for over 30 years,” Woody Harrelson, who played bartender Woody Boyd in the hit series “Cheers,” which ran for 11 seasons beginning in 1982, said in a statement. “My diet has been driven by the love I have for the environment. I have known Chad Sarno for years and am a huge fan of the culinary work Chad and his brother Derek are driving in the market. I’m excited to work with a food brand like Good Catch that leads with taste, and aligns with my personal beliefs of making a difference for the animals and our planet.”

Actress Shailene Woodley, who said she’s an advocate for conservation, the planet and its oceans, works with organizations around the world to help combat climate change and protect the oceans from pollution.

“That’s why aligning with Good Catch feels like a natural extension of my continued work,” said Woodley, who starred in the ABC Family drama series The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which ran from 2008–2013. “They are a like-minded brand that is doing their part to have a positive impact on our oceans and our planet, all while creating delicious plant-based seafood alternatives. I’m excited to see what innovative products they come up with next.”

According to Gathered Foods, there’s a clear need for plant-based seafood options that aid in easing the damage caused by the overfishing of the world’s oceans. The financial backing of the company from Woody Harrelson, Woodley, Hilton and Bass signifies the “overwhelming belief” in the future of plant-based seafood, the company stated.

“Consumer demand and culinary trends show the evolving excitement for plant-based foods, and the unified support from such an influential group goes far beyond funding alone,” said Chris Kerr, CEO and co-founder of Gathered Foods. “The message underscored by their backing is invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome all of our new investors, and are hopeful for the growth and continued innovation their endorsement creates.”

The Good Catch brand is available in over 4,500 retail outlets across the United States and the United Kingdom.