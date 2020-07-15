Type to search

New Product Spotlight

Zatarain’s Expands New Sausage Products to Kroger Banners

July 15, 2020
Share

Zatarain’s Andouille and Cajun Style Smoked Sausage, which debuted in 2019, are now available in more than 2,000 grocery stores owned by The Kroger Co. The rollout will continue through August at stores across the country including Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer Stores and more.

Zatarain’s has been known for bringing bold New Orleans flavor to the table since 1889. The company said the Kroger expansion of its sausage products will increase the product’s footprint dramatically, adding to its current distribution at Sam’s Club, Food Lion and select independent retailers nationwide.

Zatarain’s Andouille and Cajun Smoked Sausages are seasoned with spices including paprika, black and red pepper, oregano and thyme.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Giant Food Stores Adding New Kosher Products
July 13, 2020
Fake Meat Sells Better When Sold in the Meat Department
Larry Aylward July 9, 2020
A Craft Sparkling Water Made from Real Herbs, Fruits and Flowers
July 8, 2020
Why Retail Assortment is Shrinking in Grocery — and Why Major Brands Face a Threat
By Pierce Hollingsworth July 7, 2020
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
© 2020, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy