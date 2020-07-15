Zatarain’s Expands New Sausage Products to Kroger Banners

Zatarain’s Andouille and Cajun Style Smoked Sausage, which debuted in 2019, are now available in more than 2,000 grocery stores owned by The Kroger Co. The rollout will continue through August at stores across the country including Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer Stores and more.

Zatarain’s has been known for bringing bold New Orleans flavor to the table since 1889. The company said the Kroger expansion of its sausage products will increase the product’s footprint dramatically, adding to its current distribution at Sam’s Club, Food Lion and select independent retailers nationwide.

Zatarain’s Andouille and Cajun Smoked Sausages are seasoned with spices including paprika, black and red pepper, oregano and thyme.