Zales Launches Wonder Woman Collection

Signet Jewelers’ Zales brand has launched an exclusive fine jewelry fashion collection inspired by the female super hero Wonder Woman. Whether a ring, bangle or necklace, each piece in the 28-piece collection is designed to resonate both with fans who’d like to celebrate their strength, confidence and power — and anyone who wants to recognize the modern-day female warrior in their life, according to Zales.

“Now more than ever, the world needs super heroes, and there is none more iconic, empowering and unifying than Wonder Woman,” said Jamie Singleton, president of Kay, Zale and Peoples Jewelers.

Zales said the brand empowers women to express their personal style through everyday fine jewelry and each piece in the collection is a testament to the Wonder Woman character and the stories of modern women today.

Zales’ newest standing collection features styles in 10K gold and sterling silver with diamonds and colored gemstones throughout.