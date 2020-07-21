Type to search

New Product Spotlight

Zales Launches Wonder Woman Collection

Retail & Food Best Practices Editors July 21, 2020
Share

Signet Jewelers’ Zales brand has launched an exclusive fine jewelry fashion collection inspired by the female super hero Wonder Woman. Whether a ring, bangle or necklace, each piece in the 28-piece collection is designed to resonate both with fans who’d like to celebrate their strength, confidence and power — and anyone who wants to recognize the modern-day female warrior in their life, according to Zales.

“Now more than ever, the world needs super heroes, and there is none more iconic, empowering and unifying than Wonder Woman,” said Jamie Singleton, president of Kay, Zale and Peoples Jewelers.

Zales said the brand empowers women to express their personal style through everyday fine jewelry and each piece in the collection is a testament to the Wonder Woman character and the stories of modern women today.

Zales’ newest standing collection features styles in 10K gold and sterling silver with diamonds and colored gemstones throughout.

Tags:
Previous Article

Related Stories

ALDI Opens 2,000th Store; Plans to Enter Phoenix Market
How to Manage Impulse Grocery Purchases in an Online World
Giant Food Stores Adding New Kosher Products
Fake Meat Sells Better When Sold in the Meat Department
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
© 2020, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy