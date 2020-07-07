7-Eleven Celebrating National Ice Cream Day

July 19 is National Ice Cream Day, and Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven is celebrating with what it calls “a delicious new way to celebrate a day devoted to all things ice cream — My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream balls.”

Designed especially for the grab-and-go market, a package contains two individual My/Mo Mochi premium ice cream balls. There are two flavors to choose from — ripe strawberry and sweet mango. Both are wrapped in sweet, pillowy mochi dough, according to 7-Eleven. Suggested retail price is $2.99 per two-pack.

Mochi first appeared in gourmet grocery stores as frozen colorful balls enticing curious customers to free-standing mini-freezers in the grab-and-go area. Today, the mochi ice cream phenomenon is exploding in the U.S., according to 7-Eleven.

National Ice Cream Day has been around since 1984 when President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation naming July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American consumes more than 23 pounds of ice cream a year.