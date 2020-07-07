7 Ideas for Measuring Employee Effectiveness During the Pandemic

I have worked with retailers and hospitality brands across the world to measure their productivity, helping brands pinpoint opportunities to improve their operation. Here are key performance indicators (KPIs) that I’ve found useful measures of effectiveness:

Match Colleagues to Demand

Customers will be shopping, drinking, and dining differently while social distancing is in place and because of altered consumer habits. These changes mean that your tried-and-tested rota patterns are probably not working for you just now. Ideally, you will use footfall data and your workforce management system’s schedule effectiveness metrics to ensure you have the right colleagues available at the right time. As an alternative, use queue lengths as a proxy as it will tell you if you’ve got the balance right. Too few colleagues mean longer queues and poor customer experience; too many colleagues and you are inefficient.

Capacity and Conversion

Sales are a key metric for every business and conversion, and capacity metrics point to the effectiveness of your teams in making the most of every available revenue opportunity. Use the metrics to identify additional opportunities to drive sales.

Tap and Go

Use your till system metrics to track and drive up tap and go (contactless payment) usage. We’ve measured enough transactions to know that tap and go takes half the time of chip and pin and is quicker than cash, too.

Stock Availability

I don’t mean a theoretical number generated from your supply systems; I mean a KPI that tells you how many gaps you have on your shelves. Effectiveness is about making the most of revenue opportunities and losing sales through out-of-stock lines is a big miss. Use a shelf availability KPI, a measure of shop floor gaps or menu item availability to ensure you are fulfilling customers’ requirements and never missing a sale.

Customer Experience

Customer satisfaction scores are an important metric at any time and smart businesses will pore over their scores and comments even more during this time when there is much to be learned from customer feedback. A program that encourages rich customer feedback and goes beyond just capturing a score or a bland comment will provide invaluable insight that will help you improve your operation and the effectiveness of employee interactions.

Click and Collect Order Retrieval

Online shopping has experienced significant growth, and new customers are now trying online shopping for the first time. Customers choose click and collect for convenience so speedy parcel retrieval is important for your customers and the efficiency of your operation. In retail, the average time we’ve measured for a customer to collect an order is 87 seconds, and the fastest takes less than 30 seconds. This is achieved by having storage at collection points and slick administration processes.

The things we’ve seen slowing down collection include parcel stores at the far end of the warehouse, colleagues rummaging through a pile of unsorted orders, paper-based administration and untrained colleagues struggling to work the system. Measure how long you take and do what you can to shave off seconds.

Colleague Engagement

There’s a wealth of analysis showing the link between engaged colleagues, good customer experience and higher revenues. Measure your colleague engagement and address any issues that are impacting on employee effectiveness for the good of your team, your customers and business.

In a complex operation there is no single metric that will tell you everything you need to know about the effectiveness of your employees. Select the right metrics for your unique brand proposition and create a balanced scorecard that helps steer your business.

Simon Hedaux is founder and CEO of Rethink Productivity, a productivity partner which helps businesses to drive efficiency, boost productivity and optimize budgets. For more information, see https://rethinkproductivity.co.uk/