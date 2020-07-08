Aura Bora has launched a craft sparkling water made from real herbs, fruits and flowers. The San Francisco-based brand was created by Paul and Madeleine Voge, who in their search for soda alternatives began experimenting with a home carbonator and some crushed herbs to create unique flavors.

“It all started when my wife, Madeleine, and I were just messing around with our SodaStream,” said Paul, now CEO and co-founder of Aura Bora. “We happened to have all these herbs and botanicals in our pantry. One thing led to another, and Aura Bora was born. It turns out when you combine real herbal extracts and sparkling water you get vivid flavors, floral aromas, and a more natural taste.”

The brand’s initial offerings are Cactus Rose, Lavender Cucumber, Peppermint Watermelon, Basil Berry and Lemongrass Coconut. Aura Bora is sugar-free, calorie-free and sodium-free. Each plant-based variety is made with non-GMO ingredients.

Since its launch in January, the brand has expanded to over 300 natural retailers across the country.