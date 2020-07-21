ALDI Opens 2,000th Store; Plans to Enter Phoenix Market

ALDI is continuing its expansion across the country in its quest to become the third largest grocery chain in American by the end of 2022.

The Batavia, Ill.-based discount grocer recently opened its 2,000th store and plans to open 70 more new stores in 2020, including into new markets such as the greater Phoenix area. The retailer said it will support further its Gulf Coast store expansion with a new distribution center in Alabama.

“Each new store is an opportunity to serve another community, which is an honor and responsibility we do not take lightly,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI. “As we continue to expand, we promise to do everything in our power to offer the lowest prices, every day, without exception. In fact, as food costs are rising across the country, we’re lowering prices on hundreds of items to meet our customers’ increased need for savings.”

ALDI, which offers more than a 90% assortment of private brands, said it has invested more than $5 billion in a multi-year, nationwide growth initiative to update existing stores and to open hundreds of new locations. The company also increased its fresh food selection by 40% with a focus on new produce, meat and organic options, as well as easy-to-prepare foods, without compromising its commitment to low prices.

ALDI has also expanded its e-commerce offerings and in May announced the accelerated rollout of its curbside grocery pickup service to nearly 600 stores by the end of July.

ALDI will enter Arizona, its 37th state, later this year with four new stores in the greater Phoenix area. ALDI also plans to break ground in 2021 on a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, which will serve new stores in southern Alabama, and throughout the Florida Panhandle, as well as Louisiana, the latter which represents the retailer’s presence in 38 states. ALDI currently operates 180 stores in Alabama and Florida, with four regional headquarters and distribution centers in the area.

ALDI expects to have about 2,500 stores by the end of 2022, which would rank the retailer third in store count behind Walmart and The Kroger Co.