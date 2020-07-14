Amazon is Introducing One Smart Shopping Cart

The Amazon Dash Cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items that a shopper puts in the cart.

Amazon is at again to make shoppers’ lives easier.

Coming later this year to the Amazon grocery store in Woodland Hills, Calif., is the Amazon Dash Cart, which will be the coolest (and smartest) shopping cart in retail. The Seattle-based online and brick-and-mortar mega retailer said the new shopping cart makes a quick grocery trip even quicker by allowing shoppers to skip the checkout line.

The Amazon Dash Cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items that a shopper puts in the cart. When the shopper exits through the store’s Amazon Dash Cart lane, sensors automatically identify the cart, and the shopper’s payment is processed using the credit card on the shopper’s Amazon account.

The cart also offers convenient features for grocery shopping, including a screen at the top where a shopper can access his or her Alexa Shopping List to check items oﬀ and view a subtotal. In addition, every cart is equipped with a coupon scanner so a shopper can quickly apply store coupons.

Upon using a cart, a shopper signs into the Amazon app with a QR code . After that it’s shopping as usual. When finished shopping, the shopper simply exits through the store’s Amazon Dash Cart lane and receives a receipt by e-mail.

Amazon said the cart is specifically designed for small- to medium-sized grocery trips.

No word if the smart cart will be expanded to Amazon’s other grocery stores or its Whole Foods Market locations.