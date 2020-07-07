Type to search

Applebee’s Bringing Back Irresist-A-Bowls for Limited Time

July 7, 2020
Applebee’s is reintroducing its Irresist-A-Bowls as the official entrée to welcome guests back into dining rooms across the country. Irresist-A-Bowls are just $7.99 for a limited time and are piled high with abundant toppings.

Irresist-A-Bowls include the Southwest Chicken Bowl, with the option to upgrade to steak, featuring mixed greens and cilantro rice, topped high with house-made pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa and guacamole. The return of the Tex-Mex Shrimp Bowl is also featured on the menu, as well as the Homestyle Chicken Bowl which is now served with breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken.

As restaurant dining rooms reopen across the country, Applebee’s said it’s leading with a safety-first mindset to create an enjoyable dining experience for all guests. Team members and managers have been trained on these new safe service protocols. Each restaurant now has a dedicated team member who follows strict and regimented cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing procedures.

