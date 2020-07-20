Association Introduces ‘Safe Stay Guest Checklist’

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has introduced a list of best practices called the “Safe Stay Guest Checklist” for guests on how to travel safely while also creating a standardized safety experience nationwide.

The checklist is part of AHLA’s Safe Stay guidelines, an industry-wide, enhanced set of health and safety protocols designed to provide a safe and clean environment for all hotel guests and employees.

The Safe Stay Guest Checklist includes:

• Require face coverings in all indoor public spaces and practice social distancing in all common areas.

• Choose contactless options, where available, including online reservations, check-ins and payments.

• Consider daily room cleaning, only if necessary. Ask the hotel about your options.

• Request contactless room service delivery.

• Refrain from traveling if you have, or recently had, any symptoms of COVID-19 or contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The top priority for the hotel industry is the health and safety of guests and employees,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “As an industry, we want every guest to experience a clean and safe hotel no matter where they stay. We applaud governors who have standardized the use of face coverings in all indoor public spaces, and we urge all lawmakers to help make this a national standard by implementing this requirement in their states. These preventative measures make it safer and easier for Americans to travel while also supporting hotel and tourism employees.”

Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said encouraging the adoption of the guidelines is an important and meaningful step for members of the industry to take together.

“This easy-to-follow checklist can help protect our guests, team members and franchisees, as well as the countless communities in which we operate,” he added.

Jim Alderman, CEO of the Radisson Hotel Group, said one of the easiest ways to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 is by wearing a face covering, especially indoors.

“It’s going to take all of us working together, which is why we stand alongside AHLA in asking our government leaders to help make this a national standard by implementing this requirement in their states,” Alderman added.