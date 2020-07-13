Bed Bath & Beyond Aims to Bolster Own Brands to Differentiate

Embattled Bed Bath & Beyond is banking on its hiring of private label expert Neil Lick to help spur its own-brands development and sales, something the Union, N.J.-based retailer of domestic merchandise and home furnishings has been lacking.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday it hired Lick, formerly of Williams Sonoma, as senior vice president of owned brands. Lick will lead a newly formed team that expects to develop and launch a portfolio of customer-inspired owned brands in 2021. Bed Bath & Beyond said its product growth strategy includes a sharper focus on product curation and differentiation as well as higher penetration of owned brands in core categories such as bed, bath and kitchen.

Lick spent 22 years at specialty culinary retailer Williams Sonoma, where he held various leadership positions within merchandising, product development, inventory management and as head of corporate social responsibility. He will report to Joe Hartsig, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Bed Bath & Beyond.

“To rebuild Bed Bath & Beyond’s authority as [a] leading omnichannel home retailer, we are reimagining how we develop and curate an owned-brand assortment,” Hartsig said. “Neil has deep experience building brands that people love and will spearhead our new owned-brand team to curate and develop a portfolio of truly differentiated brands that deepen our penetration in our core categories and our connection with our loyal customers.”

Warren Shoulberg, a senior contributor to Forbes, wrote in Forbes that “the most critical part of Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton’s turnaround strategy is building its in-house product development capabilities so it can offer more proprietary private brand merchandise.” Shoulberg wrote that the retailer has taken a big step forward by doing so with its hiring of Lick. Williams Sonoma has gained a solid name for its private-label development and products.

“At a time when our homes have never been more important to us, I’m excited to join a brand that plays such a vital role in the lives of its customers,” Lick said in a statement. “Finding new ways to help customers feel at home couldn’t be more relevant or exciting in the current context. I look forward to playing my part in rebuilding Bed Bath & Beyond’s authority with customer-inspired brands that are truly differentiating.”

Bed Bath & Beyond said its enhanced owned-brand strategy will create a more relevant, inspiring and differentiated merchandise assortment exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond, including in key rooms and occasions where it already has significant market share such as bed, bath and kitchen. The retailer said it will introduce an array of owned brands in 2021, and that the portfolio will expand over time.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced last week that its first-quarter net sales decreased 49% because of temporary store closures due to the coronavirus.