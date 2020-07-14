Burger King Debuting Reduced ‘Cheese’ Whopper

The following is not a potty joke from the sixth-grade kid down the street.

On July 14, select Burger King restaurants in Miami, New York, Portland, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, will offer the Reduced Methane Emissions Beef Whopper, made with beef sourced from cows that emit reduced methane.

That’s right, a Whopper that contains less “cheese” because it originates from cows that fart less than usual. Well, we guess this means the new sandwich doesn’t taste like crap.

Sorry, now that was bad potty humor, but we couldn’t resist going back to middle school for a moment.

In all seriousness, the beef used for this new sandwich means it had up to a 33% reduction, on average, of methane emissions per day during the cows’ last three to four months of their lives. And Miami-based Burger King is completely serious about it, announcing that it’s “committed to the simple principle of doing what’s right, as one of the world’s largest and fastest growing quick service restaurants, to help address a core industry challenge: the environmental impact of beef.”

Sourcing the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, Burger King said livestock is responsible for about 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Cows release methane, a greenhouse gas that traps the sun’s heat and warms the planet, as a by-product of their digestion.

To help tackle this environmental issue, Burger King said it partnered with top scientists to develop and test a new diet for cows to reduce daily methane emissions. The formula for this new diet is open source and fairly simple to implement, according to Burger King. Preliminary tests suggest that adding 100 grams of lemongrass leaves to the cows’ daily veterinary prescribed diet during their last four months helps them release less methane as they digest their food.

Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer for Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, said the chain believes it needs to offer sustainable food.

“We are making all our findings public,” Machado added. “This is an open-source approach to a real problem. If the whole industry, from farmers, meat suppliers and other brands join us, we can increase scale and collectively help reduce methane emissions that affect climate change.”

To test and develop the formula, Burger King collaborated throughout the process with scientists Octavio Castelan, Ph.D, professor at the Autonomous University at the State of Mexico, and Ermias Kebreab, Ph.D, professor at the University of California, Davis.

“The Burger King brand has taken the right step to initiate mitigation of enteric fermentation methane emissions originating from the beef cattle industry — showing the path to follow by other companies in the food sector,” Castelan said.

Burger King has introduced a humorous and educational video detailing its new offering and why it’s rolling out the Reduced Methane Emissions Beef Whopper. For now, the new sandwich will remain “while supplies last,” according to Burger King.