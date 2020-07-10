Type to search

Companies Team to Offer Ice Machine Subscription Program

July 10, 2020
Hoshizaki, an ice machine designer and manufacturer, is teaming with Easy Ice, a national provider in the full-service ice machine subscription industry, to offer an ice machine subscription program available exclusively through Hoshizaki’s dealer network. The all-inclusive subscription program allows dealers to gain access to a rapidly growing segment of the ice machine industry while offering a broader range of services to their customer base, according to the companies.

Ice Makers by The Month is designed to meet the needs of the food service industry that now, more than ever, must plan more carefully how to best use capital,” said Hoshizaki’s Chris Karsseins.

Ice Makers by the Month features a new Hoshizaki ice maker combined with preventive maintenance, repairs, cleaning and sanitizing, all for one monthly fee. There are no long-term commitments and no credit checks to become eligible for the service. An Ice Makers by the Month subscription is effectively a lifetime guarantee on the Hoshizaki equipment performance, even covering the cost of ice supply should the machine break down.

For more information, visit icemakersbythemonth.com.

