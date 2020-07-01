Type to search

New Product Spotlight

Company Introduces Guest Engagement Solutions

July 1, 2020
Share

Nevotek, a cloud-based solution provider for the hospitality market, has introduced two guest engagement solutions in response to the increasing demand to enhance the convenience of guest experiences while increasing the efficiency of hotel operations. 

Grace is a guest messaging platform solution that enables real-time messaging of guests’ choices like WhatsApp, Messenger and WeChat without them having to download another app. As Grace is easily integrated with a hotel’s existing property management system, hotel staff can recognize guests and act smarter about their needs. For example, texting only “extra pillow” is enough for a guest. No room number or name is required.

NevoTouchless combines both TV remote and in-room telephone functions in a guest’s own mobile device. It’s designed for touchless in-room controls and lets guests access hotel services by only scanning a QR code on the TV screen, which is activated on NevoTV technology.

Grace and NevoTouchless ensure minimized face-to-face interaction between guests and staff while keeping personalized engagements as well as business efficiency. For example, guest experiences can be enhanced by accelerating hotel check-ins and checkouts, room service orders and other concierge requests through access from guests’ mobile devices.

Click here for more information.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Mandour Construction Turns Concepts into Reality
Janice Hoppe-Spiers May 26, 2020
FUSIAN Adds Value During COVID-19 By Providing Customers With Access to More Items
Alan Dorich May 15, 2020
‘Vacancy’ Lights Are on at Every Hotel in America. But There Are Reasons for Hope
Retail & Food Best Practices Editors April 24, 2020
Retail Worx 1
Retail Worx
Kat Zeman June 13, 2019

Related Stories

Burger King Launching Impossible Croissan’wich
Pumpernickel’s
Eggs Up Grill 1
Eggs Up Grill
Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group 1
Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
© 2020, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy