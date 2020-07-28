Consumer Confidence is Down and That Doesn’t Bode Well for Economic Recovery

Consumers are more uncertain about the short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions than they were a month ago, according to Nielsen’s monthly Consumer Confidence Survey Experts expect that lack of confidence in the economy will negatively impact recovery and consumer spending.

“Looking ahead, consumers have grown less optimistic about the short-term outlook for the economy and labor market and remain subdued about their financial prospects,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board. “Such uncertainty about the short-term future does not bode well for the recovery, nor for consumer spending.”

The Consumer Confidence Index now stands at 92.6, down from 98.3 in June. While the Present Situation Index —based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — improved from 86.7 to 94.2, the Expectations Index —based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions — decreased from 106.1 in June to 91.5 this month.

“Consumer Confidence declined in July following a large gain in June,” Franco said. “Large declines were experienced in Michigan, Florida, Texas and California, no doubt as a result of the resurgence of COVID-19.”

The monthly Consumer Confidence Survey, based on a probability-design random sample, is conducted for The Conference Board by Nielsen, a provider of information and analytics around what consumers buy and watch. The cutoff date for the preliminary results was July 17.