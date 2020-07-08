Costco Exec Sums up so Eloquently Why Mask Wearing Makes so Much Sense

Unfortunately, there will be guys like this who will continue to turn mask wearing into a political argument — and then get themselves into a whole lot of trouble.

Do you get the feeling that the Florida guy who went to a Costco Wholesale without wearing a mask had planned to go ballistic to make a scene and what he thought would be a political statement?

We do.

The red T-shirt the guy was wearing, which said “Running the world since 1776” was the giveaway. The message on his shirt screamed that the guy, like many others in our country, felt it was his political right not to wear a mask. He knew that Costco requires all of its members/shoppers to wear a mask. But come hell or high water, he wasn’t going to wear one. He wasn’t going to be told what to do.

Of course, when he was asked why he wasn’t wearing a mask by another shopper to abide by Costco’s policy, the man clutched his fists and went ballistic. And when another shopper got his phone out to begin filming the man’s rant, he was captured on video screaming at the man, “I feel threatened!” and “Back up! Back the (expletive) up and put your (expletive) phone down!”

It happened in late June and the video was posted earlier this week and went viral, as videos of such often do.

The man was rightfully kicked out of the Costco store. And when the video was posted for all to see, including his employer, he lost his job.

All’s well that ends well.

But, unfortunately, this won’t be the last red-blooded American patriot who feels he/she has to make a statement by not wearing a mask at a store or restaurant that requires them to be worn, whether it’s the retailer’s rule or a state mandate.

Where oh where do these people come from? Will they ever realize that mask wearing has nothing to do with their political rights?

Richard Galanti, chief financial officer for Costco, summed up very eloquently why Costco wants its members/shoppers to wear masks at its 550 U.S. locations in a statement to the Fort Myers News-Press. Galanti’s statement should be posted on billboards across the nation as to why mask wearing makes sense and shouldn’t be regarded as some kind of communistic threat. Galanti said:

“Overall, the mask requirement has been well-received. There have been some who have chosen not to shop here. But overall, the majority of the people have been supportive of it. We believe it’s to help slow the spread of the virus. If we’re right, we’re right. If we’re not right, it’s a relatively small inconvenience. We’re not trying to challenge anybody’s constitutional rights.”

Thanks, Mr. Galanti, for bringing some sense to this most unfortunate and insensible incident.