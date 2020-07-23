Fans Will Decide the ‘Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time’

Krispy Kreme is bringing back three of what it calls the best Reese’s doughnuts for a limited time, but only one will earn a permanent spot on its menu. Beginning July 24 at participating shops across the U.S., fans can declare which Reese’s doughnut is their favorite by sharing their greatest, most creative doughnut reviews on social media, helping Krispy Kreme decide once and for all the “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time.”

The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based retailer said the lineup of “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” includes:

Classic Reese’s Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter sauce.

Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut: A chocolate yeast ring, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s pieces and a drizzle of salted caramel and Reese’s peanut butter icing.

Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut: A chocolate yeast ring filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and decorated with Reese’s peanut butter icing.

Fans can share reviews by using #TheGreataste and #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Then, in August, Krispy Kreme will announce which doughnut will be crowned the “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” and become a mainstay on the Krispy Kreme menu.