General Mills Benefits Big Time from COVID-19 Lockdown

Plenty of people were eating their Cheerios during the lockdown.

It should come as no surprise that General Mills’ fiscal fourth-quarter sales shot like a rocket into space. The Golden Valley, Minn.-based company, which offers brands such as Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Gold Medal, Cheerios, Pillsbury and many more, benefitted from the national lockdown that came with the coronavirus.

General Mills’ net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended May 31, increased 21% to $5 billion when compared to the same quarter in 2019. The company said fourth-quarter net sales growth includes the impact of elevated consumer demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m proud of the way our organization has remained focused on serving the needs of our consumers and communities while protecting the health and safety of our employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said General Mills Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening. “Amid significant challenge and change in the world around us, General Mills adapted and executed in fiscal 2020 to deliver outstanding financial results. We’ve demonstrated extraordinary agility to meet the unprecedented increase in demand for food at home and to win across our categories.”

With numbers like that, it’s hard to argue Harmening’s assessment.

“As we turn to fiscal 2021, we’ll maintain a sharp focus on the near-term opportunity to meet continued elevated demand while continuing to advance our long-term strategies by investing to build our brands, strengthen our innovation, and enhance our strategic capabilities,” Harmening added. “I remain confident that General Mills will emerge from the pandemic a stronger company.”

For the fiscal year, General Mills’ net sales increased 5% to $17.6 billion.