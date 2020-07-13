Giant Food Stores Adding New Kosher Products

Giant Food Stores is expanding the variety of new and traditional kosher products at the stores it serves in Baltimore, which is home to a large and vibrant Jewish community. The Hyattsville, Md.-based grocer is rolling out an expanded kosher selection at about 150 stores just in time for the Jewish High Holidays. Promotional pricing starts in late August and most stores will have special Rosh Hashana end caps or displays.

Giant’s kosher push is supported by its long-standing partnership with Bayonne, N.J.-based KAYCO, a purveyor of kosher food and distributor A&L Foods. “Our goal is to bring the consumer a wide range of products, not just for the holidays, but every day,” said Mike Schlicker, head of Giant Food’s specialty food program.

Category growth, competitive pricing and consumer demand are the impetus behind Giant’s expanded focus on kosher foods, according to Giant’s Category Analyst, Brooke Coyle. “Our Orthodox and traditional Jewish consumers are looking for quality, convenience and variety. KAYCO has the widest selection of the beloved favorites they grew up with as well as an innovative line of trendy, gourmet-forward brands for today’s healthier lifestyles,” Coyle added.

KAYCO offers more than 5,000 products from over 150 trusted brands including Manischewitz, Gefen, Tuscanini, Tirat Zvi, Elite, Kedem, Goodman’s, Yehuda and Lipton.

New products for Rosh Hashanah 2020 include Tuscanini sodas in glass-serving bottles; Prigat clear juices, a healthier alternative to sugary drinks; Zeta Oil-flavored olive oils from Italy; and a wide assortment of gluten-free snacks, pantry staples, frozen foods, refrigerated foods, drinks and culinary items.