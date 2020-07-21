Heinz Ketchup Swings and … Connects!

Heinz Ketchup is stepping up to the plate with a cool idea for what will be the strangest Major League Baseball season ever.

The Pittsburgh-based company, which is part of Kraft Heinz, has been criticized the past few years for lacking creativity and losing market share. But its new Heinz Stadium Ketchup Kit shows it’s on the right track.

“An umpire yelling ‘play ball.’ The crack of a bat. A hot dog covered in Heinz Ketchup,” a Heinz-issued press release stated. “Few things are more reminiscent of the baseball stadium. This year, when the baseball season looks a little different, Heinz is bringing you the next best thing to sitting in the stands and cheering on your favorite team: the Heinz Stadium Ketchup Kit.

Each Heinz Stadium Ketchup Kit has everything fans need to bring the ballpark home, including an iconic Heinz stadium-style ketchup dispenser filled with Heinz Tomato Ketchup, according to the company. Fans will also receive a coupon for a free package of Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs, hot dog trays to serve up the perfect stadium hot dog, napkins, and a Heinz red foam finger to help them cheer on their favorite team.

Through July 24 at 4:59 p.m. (Central), baseball fans and ketchup lovers can visit HeinzStadiumKetchup.com for the chance to get their hands on one of 200 HEINZ Stadium Ketchup Kits.

For fans who happen to be on the other side of the “ketchup on your hot dogs” debate, they have a chance to receive Heinz Stadium-Style Yellow Mustard instead.

“We’re going to miss serving fans in stadiums as much as they’ll miss going to games this year,” said Shelly Hayden, brand manager of Heinz Ketchup. “Heinz has always been a familiar sight atop stadium hot dogs, and we’re looking forward to bringing that nostalgic duo to people’s homes this baseball season, just in time for Opening Day.”

Incidentally, the 60-game season kicks off Thursday.