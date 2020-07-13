How Carnival is Striving to Stay Afloat

Cruise lines have taken on a wave of hurt during the pandemic for obvious reasons. Being on an enclosed ship in close proximity with other people is a recipe for a coronavirus outbreak.

Miami-based Carnival Corp., the world’s largest cruise line, recently provided a business update on how it plans to stay afloat. The company paused its cruise operations in mid-March, but Carnival said it expects to resume guest operations, with ongoing collaboration from both government and health authorities, in a phased manner.

The company is curtailing its fleet by 13 ships, nearly a 9% reduction in current capacity.

“We have been transitioning the fleet into a prolonged pause and right sizing our shoreside operations,” said Carnival President and CEO Arnold Donald in a statement. “We have already reduced operating costs by over $7 billion on an annualized basis and reduced capital expenditures also by more than $5 billion over the next 18 months.”

Donald added the business has secured more than $10 billion of additional liquidity to sustain another full year with additional flexibility remaining.

“We have aggressively shed assets while actively deferring new ship deliveries,” ne noted. “We are working hard to resume operations, while serving the best interests of public health with our way forward informed through consultation with medical experts and scientists from around the world.”

During the pause, Carnival said its monthly average cash burn rate for the second half of 2020 is estimated to be about $650 million, which includes about $250 million of ongoing ship operating and administrative expenses, working capital changes, interest expense and committed capital expenditures.

The good news is that Carnival says demand continues for 2021 sailings, despite reduced marketing. For the most recent booking period — the first three weeks in June 2020 — almost 60% of 2021 bookings were new bookings. The remaining 2021 booking volumes resulted from guests applying their future cruise credits (FCCs) to specific future cruises.

The company said it’s offering various incentives and flexibility for certain booking payments on select sailings to support guest confidence in making new bookings.

Carnival said its German cruise line, AIDA, will resume operations from ports in Germany beginning in August with three of its ships, making it the first of the company’s nine cruise brands to resume operations. AIDA will introduce additional safety and protective measures, which will include pre-boarding health questionnaires, and temperature checks for both guests and crew.

Carnival has operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia.