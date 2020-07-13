How Fast-food Chains Are Having Their Way with the Pandemic

We have seen the future of fast-food restaurants and it includes the addition of more drive-thru service windows.

While customer transactions at major U.S. restaurant chains declined by 10% in the week ending July 5 compared to the same period year ago, customer transactions at quick-service restaurant chains (QSRs) jumped 4%, according to market researcher The NPD Group.

Yes, the going continues to be tough for full-service restaurants (FSRs), where sales are down 30% compared to a year ago. But QSRs are kicking some serious Big Mac.

“We are entering a new phase of the restaurant industry evolution: the divergence of quick-service restaurants and full-service restaurants,” said David Portalatin, NPD food industry advisor and author of Eating Patterns in America. “Long before anyone ever heard of social distancing, consumers were showing an increasing preference for off-premise restaurant meals. Then suddenly this March, we entered a reality where the entire restaurant industry was off-premise only. That harsh reality was far harsher for FSRs, a segment that saw transaction declines near 80% or worse at the depth of the pandemic in the U.S. In contrast, QSR declines were roughly half as severe thanks to their abundance of drive-thru windows, capacity for high-volume pickup, and the ability of large QSR chains to leverage digital apps as an accelerant as well as provide a contactless experience.”

Two things have happened since dine-in services were closed in mid-March, according to Portalatin.

The first is that QSR chains have doubled down on their “off-premise prowess” with streamlined menus optimized for volume and efficiency and by expanding drive-thru capacity with reconfigured traffic flow and added lanes, Portalatin said. These changes are among the reasons QSRs have continued to improve, whether or not their state and local authorities have granted reopening of dining rooms. Given this new off-premise capacity, many QSR chain operators have found the incremental cost of opening a dining room to be greater than any incremental margin dollars they might gain and are remaining closed even when governing bodies allow reopening, he added.

Secondly, Portalatin said FSR performance remains largely at the mercy of governmental regulation and the persistence of the coronavirus. For many FSRs, making the pivot to off-premise is far more difficult, he added. These restaurants can employ similar tactics as QSRs, like streamlined menus, temporary drive-thrus made of pop-up canopies and traffic cones, but none of these tactics play to their inherent strengths.