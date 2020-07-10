If You’re Hiring, Don’t Sacrifice Speed for Safety

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the impact on employers, their employees and entire industries has been enormous and unprecedented. While some companies saw an urgent rise in demand, others were forced to close. And, now, businesses across the country are reopening their doors and taking the necessary steps to return to work.

For businesses continuing to experience an urgent demand in hiring — including grocery chains, online retailers, convenience stores, and delivery companies — as well as for those reopening and entering a new normal, having the ability to hire both safely and quickly has never been more vital. In this return to workplace, there is a renewed need to create safe environments and build foundations of trust for your employees, customers, community and brand.

This need can be met with employee background screening programs that are both fast and thorough, while being flexible enough to give you the agility you need in an uncertain time. As we emerge from this crisis, your background screening program should allow you to handle and adapt to various scenarios, such as bringing employees back from furlough, hiring new team members, or building a remote workforce. In addition, creating a foundation of trust and safety at this time may include health screening for the COVID-19 virus, as well as for antibodies.

At this time, it’s crucial that retailers, with the support of their screening partners, are well-informed and empowered to create safe environments for their employees and customers, and to make smart hiring decisions. You should work with your background screening provider to understand more about the health screening and background checking processes. The following are some questions to consider asking:

• How can I provide COVID-19 testing for my current employees that may be returning to the workplace?

• How do I integrate health screening into my background screening programs?

• How long do background screenings take?

• What is checked and what is not?

• What laws and regulations need to be followed?

• What role does identity verification play?

This is a stressful time for companies as they continue to navigate through the pandemic and define new best practices to protect employees and customers. As organizations strategize how to bring people safely back to the workplace, they can be well-positioned to meet critical hiring needs while still running thorough background checks and considering health implications. In other words: employers do not need to sacrifice speed for safety.

At the end of the day, an organization’s people, culture, community, reputation, and foundation of trust and safety are all strengthened with strong, uncompromising hiring and screening strategies. Many resources are available to guide the way forward, and organizations should not feel that they need to face these challenges alone. With resilient hiring and screening programs, employers can successfully navigate uncertainty and emerge from the crisis with confidence.

Vincenza Caruso-Valente is the general manager of staffing, retail and franchise group at Sterling, a provider of background and identity services. Prior to Sterling, Caruso-Valente spent over 11 years in leadership roles in sales, business development and finance at Dun & Bradstreet, AT&T and EDS.