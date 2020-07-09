Maybe We Should Do What the UK is Doing to Spur Restaurant Sector

Maybe we should do this in the U.S.

In the United Kingdom, the government has implemented a new program called “Eat Out to Help Out” to support around 130,000 businesses and help protect the jobs of their 1.8 million employees. The government is encouraging more people to eat out — by paying for 50% of their meals or £10 per head ($12.62) at any participating restaurant, café, pub or other eligible food service establishment.

The discount can be used unlimited times and will be valid Monday-Wednesday on any eat-in meal (including on non-alcoholic drinks) for all of August. Participating establishments will be reimbursed for the 50% discount.

It’s an innovative idea to get people back into eateries to pump of their business and hopefully save jobs.

“The hospitality sector plays a vital role in UK life. Pubs, restaurants, café and bars are mainstays of the nation’s high streets, and bring community, entertainment and great food and drink to millions, while the accommodation sector ensures that visitors can enjoy the sights, experiences and attractions the country has to offer,” according to a July 8 government policy paper. “These sectors are amongst the highest employing sectors across the UK, with over 2.4 million workers in hospitality, accommodation and attractions, equivalent to 8% of the entire UK workforce. They have also been among the hardest hit by the pandemic and necessary restrictions.”