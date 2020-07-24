More Time Equates to More Home Improvement Projects for Consumers

Our homes have been a beneficiary of the coronavirus crisis.

That’s because retail sales at home centers, hardware stores, garden centers and building materials suppliers are through the proverbial roof — sales have realized a year-over-year increase of 22.6% through June, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau report.

According to Consumer Specialists, a research and consulting firm specializing in home improvement-related industries, the trend continues with retailers serving the home improvement market that suggests homeowners are doing projects during the pandemic. A survey of more than 600 homeowners conducted in June by Consumer Specialists revealed that 57% of homeowners did a home improvement project from March through May. On average, those homeowners spent $1,750 making home improvements and sited time as the primary reason driving their efforts.

“Have more time” (66.9%) was the top reason homeowners are doing more projects because of COVID-19. Nearly 50% of homeowners credit “time at home made me more aware of things that needed doing” as a reason for doing more projects.

“Even with people at home more than usual, we were surprised at just how many ways COVID-19 has impacted home improvement activity,” said Fred Miller, president of Consumer Specialists. “In terms of consumer attitudes and behavior, there has never been a single force that has so significantly shaped the home improvement market. Through this research, businesses involved in home improvement can better understand the current dynamic and make appropriate adjustments to success in this environment.”

For the entire Consumer Specialists survey, “How COVID-19 Is Reshaping The Home Improvement Market,” visit www.ConsumerSpecialists.com.