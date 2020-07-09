NRF Will Hold In-Person Annual Conference Next June

The National Retail Federation (NRF) will hold its annual exposition and conference in-person at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City on June 6-8, 2021. In addition, NRF is hosting a virtual event Jan. 12-14, 19 and 21-22, 2021. Both events will feature the theme “Forward Together.”

NRF said it received unanimous support from its major exhibitors, sponsors and partners regarding the decision to move the “in-person” exposition and conference to June 2021. The June exposition and conference will include self-guided store tours, expo tours, membership and red-carpet lounges, workshops and social events both on and off the show floor in New York. The January 2021 virtual event will be hosted entirely online and feature content combined with a digital exposition.

“The health and safety of our team, industry partners and global attendees is our number one priority,’ said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Given the understandable concerns among all of our stakeholders regarding the availability and effectiveness of treatments or a vaccine for the coronavirus, we have concluded it is not feasible to maintain our original schedule of an in-person January 2021 trade show, and have decided to reimagine the NRF 2021 annual meeting and convention.”