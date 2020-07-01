NRF’s Jack Kleinhenz Wonders if the Recession is Already Over. But There is a Catch …

Jack Kleinhenz: “Before we prematurely celebrate the return of the consumer, the wave of new coronavirus outbreaks spreading throughout the country are a major threat to the recovery.”

The National Retail Federation’s Jack Kleinhenz has seen a lot of things in his long tenure as an economist. Kleinhenz, the chief economist for the NRF has more than 35 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies, banking firms, regulators, planners, universities, airports, manufacturers, chambers of commerce, trade associations, nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, and the list goes on.

But while Kleinhenz has seen a lot of things, he has never seen anything like the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus. So Kleinhenz is careful about making any economic predictions.

But he did sound upbeat recently when talking about the recession the U.S. economy is officially in and how long it might last.

“Will this recession be briefer than earlier recessions?” Kleinhenz said in the July issue of NRF’s Monthly Economic Review. “No one has a crystal ball. And just as it can take months to be certain a recession has begun, it can take time to declare when one is over.”

While he points out that it would be unusual for a recession to last less than six months, Kleinhenz wonders if the current recession might already be over, what with the unexpected uptick in retail sales and consumer spending in May as well as recent job gains.

“The good news is that the recession may have ended as fast as it started,” he said. “The bad news is there is plenty of uncertainty on the shape of the reopening of the economy, and the recovery will be slow even if we are no longer in recessionary territory.”

The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) declared that the U.S. economy entered a recession in February. According to the NRF, the NBER took that long to make the declaration because part of its definition of a recession is a decline in economic activity lasting “more than a few months.” But the NBER has taken anywhere from six to 18 months to declare that previous downturns were recessions and just as long to decide if they were over, the NRF stated.

The stock market is usually seen as a leading indicator that the economy is recovering from a recession. The stock market, after plummeting in March and April, has recovered quite nicely and experienced its best quarter (April-June) in 22 years.

While the stock market alone would not spell the end of a recession, Kleinhenz also pointed out that payroll losses rebounded with 2.5 million jobs in May, consumer spending was up 8.1% in May and retail sales rose almost 18% in May from April. But Kleinhenz is quick to point out that all three categories remain far below last year’s levels.

Kleinhenz emphasized that the economic recovery will still be dictated by whether efforts to end the pandemic are successful.

“Before we prematurely celebrate the return of the consumer, the wave of new coronavirus outbreaks spreading throughout the country is a major threat to the recovery,” he said. “These outbreaks are alarming, and if they accelerate will certainly sway consumer and business confidence, taking a toll on output and employment and prolonging the time it takes to achieve a true economic recovery.”