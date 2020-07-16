Retail Sales Rise Again in June. But Watch Out for July

The good news is that retail sales rose again in June, seeing both a monthly increase and their first year-over-year gain since the beginning of the year as more retailers and other businesses closed by the coronavirus pandemic reopened.

The potential bad news could come in about a month when July retail sales are announced. How much the record surge in coronavirus cases this month impacts retail sales remains to be seen.

The U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday that overall retail sales during June were up 7.5% seasonally adjusted from May and up 1.1% year over year. That follows an 18.2% month-over-month increase in May and marks the first time that government retail sales numbers have seen a year-over-year gain since February, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). Retail sales have been climbing back upward after a record 14.7% drop in April, the first full month that most stores were closed.

“The retail sales numbers from last month were very encouraging and reflect continued progress in the right direction,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “It’s clear that congressional relief packages have found their way into consumers’ pockets and are being spent by people who are happy to be back out in communities that are slowly reopening. However, recent spikes in infection rates across the country have us focused on keeping associates and their customers safe, which is the only way we can keep the economy open as we move forward.”

NRF this week called on all retailers to adopt a nationwide policy requiring customers to wear face coverings or masks during the pandemic. In the past few days, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and other retailers all announced mandates to wear masks.

“June’s numbers show that retail spending is fueling the economic recovery,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “How durable the improvement in retail spending will be is directly related to how widespread the resurgence in COVID-19 cases becomes. All eyes are on the infections that are accelerating in many parts of the country and they pose a serious threat to recovery.”

Kleinhenz added that recoveries do not proceed in a straight line and no two are alike.

“The current economy is far from normal and will require a lengthy period to absorb job losses and build up to where it was before,” he noted. “Government aid for consumers and businesses has helped, but additional relief is warranted to sustain the consumer spending that is the backbone of our economy.”

NRF’s calculation of retail sales — which excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants in order to focus on core retail — showed June was up 4.9% seasonally adjusted from May and up 9.3% unadjusted year over year. NRF’s results are different from the Census Bureau’s figures because of the categories excluded by NRF.

Two-thirds of retail categories saw month-over-month gains and just over half saw year-over-year increases. Many of the gains came at retailers that were closed during the pandemic — clothing store sales more than doubled — but some face the prospect of being ordered to close again as the virus returns in some areas around the country.

Specifics from key retail sectors during June include:

• Clothing and clothing accessory stores were up 105.1% month over month seasonally adjusted but down 24.3% unadjusted year over year.

• Electronics and appliance stores were up 37.4% month over month seasonally adjusted but down 11.7% unadjusted year over year.

• Furniture and home furnishings stores were up 32.5% month over month seasonally adjusted but down 1.9% unadjusted year over year.

• Sporting goods stores were up 26.5% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 22.4% unadjusted year over year.

• Health and personal care stores were up 3.5% month over month seasonally adjusted but down 2.5% unadjusted year over year.

• General merchandise stores were up 2.7% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 0.7% unadjusted year over year.

• Building materials and garden supply stores were down 0.3% month over month seasonally adjusted but up 22.6% unadjusted year-over-year.

• Grocery and beverage stores were down 1.2% month over month seasonally adjusted but up 11.4% unadjusted year over year. Online and other non-store sales were down 2.4% month over month seasonally adjusted but up 30.2% unadjusted year over year.