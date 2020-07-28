Retailers Rethink Holiday Shopping Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Shoppers will be gobbling up more turkey than in-store doorbusters on Thanksgiving as major retailers announce stores will be closed for the day, ending a more than 30-year tradition for some.

Walmart, which has kept its stores open on the holiday since the late 1980s, was the first to announce last week its stores will close on the holiday. Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods joined Walmart in ending Thanksgiving Day shopping, announcing this week its stores would also be closed.

“This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Retailers are rethinking their approach to holiday shopping as coronavirus cases rise, prompting concerns on how to control crowd sizes. Target, which opened on Thanksgiving for the first time in 2011, said its holiday plans include starting in October to “stretch out the savings” both in stores and online.

“Let’s face it: Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds,” the company said. “That’s why our biggest holiday deals will be available earlier than ever, so you can shop safely and conveniently without worrying about missing out on deals that usually come later in the season.”

While Walmart, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods have yet to unveil their Black Friday plans, ABC News said Macy’s plans to pivot its Black Friday business more toward online and will be going “full force” with holiday marketing after Halloween. The company also said it would stagger events to reduce customer traffic in the store, according to reports.