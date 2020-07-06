Sam’s Club, Walmart Will Feature Cereal Inspired by ‘The Mandalorian’

Cereal inspired by the Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian,” is coming to Sam’s Club this month.

In May, General Mills teased a cereal that honored the Child, the beloved character from “The Mandalorian.” Now, the cereal is coming to Sam’s Club for a limited time.

“The Mandalorian” cereal is “packed with sweetened corn puffs and a bounty of fun, with marshmallow pieces shaped like the Child to deliver a breakfast that can be enjoyed in your own galaxy,” according to General Mills.

The cereal will be available at all all Sam’s Clubs beginning in late July, before it becomes available at Walmart stores in a single pack in mid-August. Sam’s Club will carry a box with two bags of the cereal for $5.98.