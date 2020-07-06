Type to search

New Product Spotlight

Sam’s Club, Walmart Will Feature Cereal Inspired by ‘The Mandalorian’

July 6, 2020
Share

Cereal inspired by the Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian,” is coming to Sam’s Club this month.

In May, General Mills teased a cereal that honored the Child, the beloved character from “The Mandalorian.” Now, the cereal is coming to Sam’s Club for a limited time. 

“The Mandalorian” cereal is “packed with sweetened corn puffs and a bounty of fun, with marshmallow pieces shaped like the Child to deliver a breakfast that can be enjoyed in your own  galaxy,” according to General Mills.

The cereal will be available at all all Sam’s Clubs beginning in late July, before it becomes available at Walmart stores in a single pack in mid-August. Sam’s Club will carry a box with two bags of the cereal for $5.98.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Related Stories

Just in Time for Summer: Three New Canned Cocktails
Reeds Inc 1
Reed’s Inc.
Tasy Treats 1
Sip in the Knowledge
PakTech 1
PakTech
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
© 2020, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy