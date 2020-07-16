Tea Made From Hand-Picked Avocado Leaves

The Avocado Tea Co. offers Avocado Leaf Tea, made from 100% all-natural avocado leaves. It’s one of the newest entries in the herbal tea market. Each leaf is hand-picked and sourced locally from avocado groves in Temecula, Calif. Like the avocado fruit, the leaves have recently been discovered to be one of the healthiest leaves in nature, according to the company.

The company offers five blends: natural avocado leaf, chamomile blend, peach blend and lemon blend, which are all naturally caffeine free, along with a black tea blend that contains caffeine. The tea comes in silken pyramid bags, which are biodegradable (contains no microplastics), and can be served both hot or iced.

According to the Avocado Tea Co., the leaves of the avocado tree have been used as an elixir for centuries dating back to Aztec and Mayan cultures. In recent years, studies prove the avocado leaf to be high in healthy polyphenols and flavonoids.