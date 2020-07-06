They Might Think They Know How to Take Care of Their Lawns, But They Don’t

With more people staying home because of the coronavirus threat the past several months, many have taken more interest in gardening and lawn care.

But they need help. Many consumers aren’t sure what they’re doing, even though they think they do.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a St. Louis-based consumer products company that offers Spectracide lawn and garden pest control solutions, recently conducted a national survey to evaluate Americans’ understanding of lawn care and maintenance. Despite the fact that half (53%) of surveyed U.S. adults who are responsible for maintaining their own lawns said that a well-maintained lawn is the most important part of their property’s curb appeal, the respondents don’t necessarily have the know-how to achieve the look, the survey surmised.

In response to questions about proper lawn care, most (77%) answered 40% or more of the questions incorrectly. Similarly, when asked about weeds, most (82%) of the survey’s respondents answered 40% or more incorrectly. Many Americans claim to be knowledgeable about lawn care; however, even those who say they are extremely familiar with caring for their lawns, 35% aren’t always doing so properly, the survey found.

This isn’t a good thing, considering that it’s easy for consumers to blame the company or the retailer where they purchased the pesticides when things go wrong with their lawns — even though the consumers may be at fault. So it’s vital for retailers and suppliers to get out in front of the problem through education.

In announcing the survey’s results, Spectrum Brands Holdings said that if respondents were being graded on their knowledge, an overwhelming majority would fail. But the company also said that it was setting out to help make it easy for homeowners to maintain their lawns. In conducting the survey, the brand set out to understand where knowledge gaps exist in lawn care and, in turn, empower consumers to take control of their outdoor spaces by providing tips to ensure success.

Here’s some of what the survey found:

• A majority (52%) of consumers are unaware that morning is the best time to water lawns. Spectracide experts say that watering at night can encourage excess water in the soil, around roots and on foliage, which could create conditions ripe for insects, disease or rot.

• Some people (37%) incorrectly believe cutting grass shorter means you have to mow it less frequently, while some (27%) incorrectly think they need to water their lawn every morning to maintain optimal health. Spectracide experts say home owners should make sure they’re not overcutting or overwatering. Cutting at the right height helps grass get the sunlight and nutrients it needs for a lush, healthy lawn. One-third of the grass blades shouldn’t be cut off at one time. For most lawns, watering two to three times per week will suffice.

• The survey found that most Americans (74%) don’t realize that spraying herbicide after mowing the lawn isn’t an effective way to treat weeds, with some (36%) incorrectly agreeing with the statement, “The more weeds I have in my lawn, the more herbicide I need to use.” Spectracide experts say it’s important to know the right weed control products to use and how to use them effectively. Consumers should choose the right product for widespread or targeted weed control.

Spectrum Brands Holdings conducted the Spectracide lawn care survey in April and surveyed 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults over the age of 18 who are responsible for maintaining their own lawns.