Tractor Supply Rolls Out ‘On The Farm’ for Dogs, Cats

Miranda Lambert lives on a farm in Tennessee with nine rescue dogs, two cats, five horses, chickens, rabbits and lots of other animals.

Tractor Supply Co. launched a new exclusive line of pet food and treats in collaboration with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation on July 20. The line, “On The Farm,” carries an assortment of balanced, nutritional recipes for both dogs and cats — made with real beef or chicken and other natural ingredients. “On The Farm” pet food and treats are also available for online purchase.

“Promoting the health and well-being of our pets is part of everything we do at Tractor Supply, and we can’t wait for our friends to try out ‘On The Farm’ for their pets,” said Nicole Logan, vice president and divisional merchandise manager at Brentwood, Tenn.-based Tractor Supply.

Last year, Tractor Supply partnered with Lambert to create the “MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert” collection of beds, toys, gear and more with proceeds supporting MuttNation Foundation’s efforts to advance the adoption of shelter pets and support animal rescues across the country.

“Developing ‘On The Farm’ felt like a natural and authentic progression to me. I live on a farm in Tennessee with nine rescue dogs, two cats, five horses, chickens, rabbits and lots of other animals — that’s actually my farm you see on the packaging,” Lambert said.

“And proceeds from the sales will help shelter pets — that’s always been my main focus with MuttNation Foundation. Really, when you think about it, what could be better than giving your pets wholesome meals that will keep them healthy and strong while helping shelter pets at the same time?”

To learn more about “On The Farm” and other “MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert” products, please visit TractorSupply.com/MuttNation, Facebook and Instagram, and MuttNation on Instagram.