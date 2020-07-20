Trader Joe’s Says it Will Change Racist Packaging ‘Very Soon’

Trader Ming’s Orange Chicken is one of Trader Joe’s most popular products. Soon, it will no longer be called Trader Ming’s.

Some of the names of Trader Joe’s private label product lines are under fire for “racist packaging,” including “Trader Ming’s,” which is used to brand the chain’s Chinese line, “Trader Giotto’s” for its Italian line, Trader José’s for its Mexican line and “Trader Joe San” for its Japanese line.

A petition pushing 3,000 signatures has been circulated and is calling for Trader Joe’s to change the names of the product lines. Trader Joe’s has said it plans to change them “very soon” but couldn’t provide an exact date, according to a report in USA Today.

But “very soon” wasn’t good enough for Briones Bedell, the 17-year-old who started the Change.org petition calling for the removal of what she called “racist packaging” about two weeks ago.

“We appreciate Trader Joe’s attention to these matters and ask that Trader Joe’s commit to a date in which the packaging changes will be completed,” Bedell wrote in a petition update Sunday. “If a date cannot be established, we ask that Trader Joe’s immediately remove all products that the company recognizes have not been inclusive and have not cultivated a welcoming, rewarding customer experience.”