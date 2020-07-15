Walmart, Sam’s Club to Mandate Mask Wearing

The nation’s largest retailer will begin requiring customers to wear masks at all of its stores beginning Monday, July 20.

That would be Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, which operates about 4,750 stores in the U.S. Masks must also be worn at Walmart-owned Sam’s Club locations, which total about 600.

With coronavirus cases increasing throughout the country — and increased calls from politicians, health leaders, economic experts and even Hollywood actors to wear masks in public — the country has been kind of waiting for Walmart to take a more aggressive stance. The retailer did so on Wednesday through a statement on its website by Walmart U.S. Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club Chief Operating Officer Lance de la Rosa.

“Currently, about 65% of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings,” Smith and de la Rosa said. “To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

They added that the mandate is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others.

“According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance,” Smith and de la Rosa added.

In addition to posting clear signage at the front of its stores, each store will also have a “health ambassador,” a person who will be stationed near the store’s entrance to remind those without a mask of the new requirements. All ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers, Smith and de la Rosa said. They will be identifiable by their black polo shirts and will work with customers who show up at stores without face coverings “to try and find solutions.”

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering,” Smith and de la Rosa noted. “Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone. As we have seen in states and municipalities with mask mandates, virtually everyone either brings a mask or readily complies with the requirement, and we anticipate that to happen in other areas as well.”

Smith and de la Rosa said they know some people have differing opinions on mask wearing.

“We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC,” they added. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”