What Hotel Guests Want (We Probably Didn’t Need a Survey to Surmise This)

Hotel cleanliness has always been important to guests. But the coronavirus has taken that particular importance to another level.

Scores for guest room cleanliness reached a record high, according to the J.D. Power 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study. Guest satisfaction with the cleanliness of their rooms increased for a fifth consecutive year, reaching an all-time high rating of 8.53 (on a 10-point scale) in 2020.

Room cleanliness is also a key driver of satisfaction, as the overall satisfaction score among guests who say they are “delighted” (rating of 10 points) with the cleanliness of the guest room averages 942 (on a 1,000-point scale) versus an overall satisfaction score of 829 among those who are merely “pleased” (rating of 8-9) with the cleanliness of their guest room.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly amplified the importance of hotel cleanliness, it has historically been an important focal point for hotel guests,” said Andrea Stokes, hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power, a firm that provides consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics.

“In fact, satisfaction with guest room cleanliness has been climbing steadily for many years, as most hotels already adhered to very high housekeeping standards. The other critical variable for the industry right now is proactive communication with guests — both about the specific steps hotels are taking to protect guests and about any service and amenity limitations due to COVID-19. As we continue to take the pulse of travelers during the pandemic, the ability of hotels to clearly manage guest expectations, both pre-stay and at the property, will be key to maintaining high satisfaction during this difficult period.”

Other key findings of the 2020 study include:

• Pre-stay communications create essential opportunity to build trust: Overall satisfaction scores fall 66 points, on average, when no pre-stay communications are received. Based on a separate J.D. Power pulse survey conducted April 17-19 of this year, hotel efforts to inform travelers about their specific cleaning and sanitization protocols are among the most important actions hotels can take to make travelers feel comfortable.

• Need to be up front about limitations: Many hotels across North America are still operating under capacity restrictions and limitations regarding dining areas/restaurants, public pools, fitness centers and spas. It’s essential that hotels use pre-stay communications to address any limited services and amenities as well as guest safety requirements, according to the survey. Based on J.D. Power data collected since the beginning of the pandemic, hotel guests understand the challenges faced by the industry and value direct, honest communication now more than ever before.

According to the survey, the following hotel brands rank highest in guest satisfaction in their respective segment:

Luxury: The Luxury Collection

Upper Upscale: Wyndham Grand Hotels

Upscale: Hyatt House

Upper Midscale: Drury Hotels (for a 15th consecutive year)

Midscale: Tru by Hilton

Economy: SureStay Hotel by Best Western