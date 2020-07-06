Why ‘Business as Usual’ is not Acceptable at Dole

“The Dole Promise” aims to increase access to sustainable nutrition; decrease food waste, plastics in packaging and carbon emissions; and grow value for the company’s stakeholders, including farmers and shareholders.

Dole Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh have taken an oath of sorts.

The two companies, which are divisions of Singapore-based Dole Asia Holdings, recently announced “The Dole Promise,” which aims to increase access to sustainable nutrition; decrease food waste, plastics in packaging and carbon emissions; and grow value for the company’s stakeholders, including farmers and shareholders.

“The Dole Promise reflects the recognition that ‘business as usual’ is unacceptable in the face of a looming food crisis and the growing expectations of the next generation,” said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, president of Dole Packaged Foods. “The impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic could see 265 million additional people pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of this year, double the numbers of last year. At the same time, the challenges of climate change, resource waste and declining natural resources still must be addressed. We believe it is time for a change, and we are taking action where we can be most effective — within our own business.”

Sigismondi said The Dole Promise draws on the spirit of “Sampo Yoshi,” an 18th-century Japanese philosophy that views the well-being of society and business as interdependent, and ensures the business is beneficial to the seller, to the buyer and to the community.

The Dole Promise frames this philosophy to include:

Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025.

Moving toward zero processed sugar in all Dole products by 2025.

Moving toward zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025.

Moving toward zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025.

Aiming for net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and well-being. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

“Our promise is not just about improving our world today,” Sigismondi said. “We have a responsibility to future generations to work toward a more equitable and sustainable future.”

The launch video, “Dear Leaders of the World,” gives voice to the concern of today’s youth about their generation’s future if something doesn’t change now.

“The next generation is right to question why we have left problems like climate change for so long,” Sigismondi added. “There are inter-generational repercussions. That is why we are increasing our efforts in key areas like reducing carbon emissions and working toward removing plastic packaging from our supply chain. Our promise puts the heart of the planet and people at the center of everything we do.”

Dole is partnering with Solidaridad, an international civil society organization with over 50 years of experience in creating fair and sustainable supply chains from producer to consumer across five continents. They are developing innovative solutions for healthy and sustainable food systems ensuring that farmers and workers have a living income, influence over their destiny and can produce in balance with nature. Dole is also enlisting the help of Forum for the Future, an organization that works in partnership with business, governments and civil society to accelerate the shift toward a sustainable future; Future Food Institute, a center of excellence for food intelligence and the food innovation ecosystem; and Rocana, a venture capital firm focused on clean and functional nutrition.

Dole said it is bringing these commitments inside their company walls, with employee programs that educate and encourage all Dole employees to live The Dole Promise.