Why Food and Beverage Companies are Moving to Renewable Wind Energy

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery to come, nearly every company is looking for ways to lower operating costs while searching for certainty in an uncertain world. As businesses reinvent their operations, some trends that were already playing out are now accelerating even more quickly. That might speed up one of the more notable developments of the past few years — Fortune 500 companies, including leaders in the food and beverage sector, running their operations using renewable energy.

The American Wind Energy Association’s (AWEA) first Wind Powers American Business report dives into this trend. To date, corporate buyers have contracted nearly 17,000 megawatts (MW) of wind energy — nearly as much as all the wind built in Iowa and Oklahoma, the country’s second and third largest wind states. Ten percent of operating U.S. wind capacity is now purchased by corporate customers. While tech companies like Google and Facebook are using the bulk of that wind power, food and beverage companies account for over 9% of corporate wind purchases, and that figure is trending upwards.

While Google remains the largest corporate wind buyer, the list of companies that have shifted to renewables in recent years includes some of the biggest names in the food and beverage industry: Cargill, Budweiser, Starbucks, General Mills, Mars, Crown Holdings, Hormel Foods and Smuckers. The list also includes one of wind’s largest customers, Walmart.

Last year, McDonald’s became the first quick service restaurant brand to ink a wind deal in the U.S., although it has a history of using renewables for its operations around the world.

McDonald’s and other companies say a top reason for this choice is their sense of corporate responsibility. Cargill’s Global Sustainability Leader Jill Kolling said, “We cannot ignore the impact of a changing climate on our global food system. We believe business has a critical role to play. That’s why we are investing in renewable energy to reduce emissions from our company’s operations, while contributing to the renewable economy.”

But changing consumer preferences also plays a role. Consumers are now clearly demanding companies switch to clean energy. Eighty-eight percent of voters, including 83% of Republicans, say it’s important the companies they patronize use renewable energy as one way to reduce costs, according to a 2020 national survey from Public Opinion Strategies. Similarly, 87% of voters say it’s important that the companies they purchase from are responsible stewards of the environment.

Yet, in the current economic climate, the most enticing aspect of renewables may be how they can help a company’s bottom line. Wind’s costs have fallen by 70% since 2009, making it the cheapest source of new electric-generating capacity across large swaths of the country and the most affordable option for companies looking to lower electricity costs. And because the wind is free, businesses avoid costly fuel price spikes that unexpectedly detract from profits. Wind’s stable costs mean companies know exactly what their energy bills will be in five, 10 or 15 years, providing sorely needed stability in our unstable world.

Besides cost savings, Budweiser points to wind as a job creator and source of economic value in the communities it serves.

“We know that investment and job creation are the engines of economic growth and are excited that the Budweiser Wind Farm at Thunder Ranch has made a positive impact on local Oklahoma communities for years to come,” said Angie Slaughter, vice president of sustainability at Anheuser-Busch.

Governors in states with a strong capacity for generating renewable energy are seeing the benefits from corporate use and recognize that harnessing their renewable resources give their states a competitive advantage when looking to attract new businesses.

“We’ve found that renewable energy distinguishes Iowa from other industrialized states competing for projects. That’s why we don’t just mention wind energy on recruitment trips — we lead with it,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds explained.

The trend toward renewable-powered businesses is just getting started. In 2013, the total amount of wind corporate buyers purchased was less than 800 MW. Today, food and beverage companies alone more than double that amount, as total corporate use surpassed 16,800 MW in 2019. While that seems like a lot, consider that research firm Wood Mackenzie estimates Fortune 1000 companies will procure 85,000 MW of additional renewable power through 2030. It’s no secret why — is the most affordable option, it offers long-term stability and customers are demanding it.

This is no longer a trend — it’s the new normal for business leaders.

Tom Kiernan is the CEO of the American Wind Energy Association.