Why Retail Assortment is Shrinking in Grocery — and Why Major Brands Face a Threat

Italian Sea Fennel Mayonnaise.

You’re not alone if you’ve never heard of it, let alone put it into your shopping cart. But highly specialized imported niche products represent why retail in-store grocery offerings have ballooned since the mid-20th century, especially over the last 20 years. Estimates vary, but overall in-store assortments have increased from about 7,000 items in the mid 1990s to more than 33,000 at the start of 2020, according to FMI – The Food Industry Association.

And products like Italian Sea Fennel Mayonnaise are a big part of the reason why. Now, the current pandemic is throwing this trend into reverse. And it may not be Sea Fennel Mayonnaise that gets the ax from retailers, but long-time, well-established third and fourth national brands in major categories like peanut butter and toothpaste. Brand owners with practices in place to deal with the delisting threat will be the winners.

Multiple factors drove the expansion:

• Consumers: Shoppers are increasingly interested in alternative flavors, countries of origin, responsible practices, health benefits, organics, local sourcing and new product discovery. They want to be in an environment of choice and have demonstrated decreasing loyalty to one retail food source in the quest to get exactly what they want.

• Business technology: Supply chain optimization systems are far more sophisticated and allow retailers to understand pricing, out of stock, and sell-through far better and in real time.

• E-commerce: Amazon changed the game. Online shopping has opened up the world of product assortment with little barrier to entry. And direct to consumer (DTC) has become a viable option for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies like Clorox, which acquired Nutranext, a supplement company, and specialty personal products company Burt’s Bees. Both acquired companies were built on strong DTC initiatives.

• Globalization: Consumers are more open to and accepting of flavors and products from around the globe. And they are far more accessible.

• Store formats: A proliferation of fresh markets, big box, dollar stores and hybrids have created myriad new retail specialty channels.

While these factors are still in play and driving the market, the COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed the shopping dynamic. Foodservice was slammed shut and is only now slowly reviving. “Back to normal” is probably a year or more away. And brick-and-mortar food retailers have experienced major disruptions to both store accessibility and supply chain efficiency.

“The entire store requires costly new sanitation protocols. Increased on-line ordering means more personnel and increased expense. So retailers have no choice — they must incur these costs,” explained Gordon Wade, one of the three creators of category management for the CPG industry and a former Procter & Gamble executive.

Wade and his firm have studied the impact of these costs on retail assortment, concluding that every major retailer is actively considering reducing SKUs because it provides a one-time liquidation sales bonus and in theory increases turns and gross margin return on investment (GMROI).

Retailers are thus calibrating a reduction in the number of items they carry, while realizing that consumers have an expectation of expansive choice and options in pursuit of product discovery. This puts enormous pressure on brands in established categories that have a three share or lower.

If not fully differentiated, they’re vulnerable. For these brands, the answer lies in understanding brand loyalty dynamics and early detection of vulnerability. This includes quick, innovative responses that range from micro-targeting to slimming product varieties and more aggressive DTC strategies. Attempting to figure out a solution after a brand is delisted is too late.

Pierce Hollingsworth is a senior vice president of content for Knighthouse Media.