Why Hy-Vee is Giving Out Free Masks but not Mandating Shoppers to Wear Them

Starting Monday, grocer Hy-Vee will distribute free face masks to those entering its stores. It’s part of the West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer’s new initiative called “Mask It Up to Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.” Hy-Vee plans to distribute more than 3 million free masks as part of the program.

Employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping. Customers will also see signage, employee attire and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign.

But shoppers can decline the masks and still shop. Hy-Vee isn’t mandating mask wearing.

What?

That’s right. Hy-Vee, which operates 265 retail stores in eight Midwestern states, said it doesn’t want to put its employees in a position where they have to question customers who say they can’t wear masks because of health issues. Hy-Vee also doesn’t want to place its employees in a position where they have to deal with customers who get emotional about the issue.

My first reaction to this is to say that Hy-Vee should put on its big boy pants and mandate mask wearing at its stores. If people refuse, they should be asked to politely leave but be welcomed to order their groceries online for pickup. No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.

But then I think of the blockheads who have turned mask wearing into a political issue. They’re red-blooded Americans, they say, and they have God-given rights. And if they don’t want to wear masks, they don’t have to wear masks. Problem is, some of these people are volatile. They just might scream in your face if you politely ask them to put on their masks upon entering the store. Worse, they might spit in your face. Worse … they just might … who knows what some of these people might do?

So you can’t fault Hy-Vee for its policy. It’s looking out for the safety of its employees, as it should.

It should be noted that in three states where Hy-Vee operates — Illinois, Minnesota and Kansas — governments have made mask wearing a mandate in public, which means Hy-Vee shoppers in those states must, by law, wear masks in stores.

And even if Hy-Vee isn’t forcing shoppers to wear masks in the other five states where its stores are located — Missouri, Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wisconsin — it’s not like the retailer isn’t doing anything. In fact, considering Hy-Vee implemented its own program with its own name and is giving out 3,000 free masks, it’s doing a lot more than most retailers.