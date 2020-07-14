Why Krispy Kreme Stores Will be Very Busy on July 17 … and Glazed Over on July 18

Free donuts!

That’s a best practice that’ll get people in the doors.

We’re betting that most all of Krispy Kreme retail stores — that’s nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries — will be packed full on Friday, July 17, when the The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based donut chain celebrates its 83rd birthday by giving away one free Original Glazed dozen donuts with the purchase of any dozen.

Yes, we said ONE DOZEN free donuts. (And did you know that Krispy Kreme owns the trademark on Original Glazed?) Krispy Kreme is calling it the “hottest, freshest deal of the year.”

Who can argue?

“After 83 years, we’re still hot … and fresh … and delicious,” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “On our birthday, Krispy Kreme fans get the gifts.”

The Original Glazed dates back to a recipe from the 1930s. That’s called staying power.

Krispy Kreme is also offering extended “hot light hours” on the day, meaning they’ll be making fresh, hot doughnuts in stores all day.

They’ll have to. The number of free donuts Krispy Kreme gives out might just top the population of Winston-Salem.