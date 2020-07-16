Why Maintenance Matters More Than Ever in the Food Industry

Jennifer Ramirez, vice president of after sales and service for Busch Vacuum Solutions, has been working in the industrial manufacturing industry for over 20 years.

Sure, it might cost you thousands of dollars to shut your machines down for an hour from manufacturing product to perform maintenance. But that’s better than losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in downtime when equipment fails because it hasn’t been properly maintained.

Plus, there’s no better time than now to perform maintenance on your equipment to keep it running efficiently as you re-evaluate the safety of your plant operations in light of the coronavirus crisis.

In this free webinar, you’ll learn about the vital importance of reactive, preventative, predictive and reliability-centered maintenance as it pertains to your plant from Jennifer Ramirez, who is vice president of after sales and service for Busch Vacuum Solutions and has been working in the industrial manufacturing industry for over 20 years. Ramirez has also held positions in global product management and service management for 13 years and has worked for Fortune 500 companies and large global businesses in the U.S. and Europe. Jennifer holds a master’s in business and is ASSE 6005 Certified.

The webinar, “Why Maintenance Matters in the Post-Pandemic Food Processing Industry,” is set for Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

